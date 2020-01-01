 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
About this product

Mr. Nice is a cross between the legendary G13 strain and the Hash Plant. Previously unavailable since the '80s, Sensi Seed Bank has put this hybrid on the market again. He is named in honor of Howard Marks, the Oxford graduate who became one of the biggest Marijuana smugglers of our time. After his time in federal prison Howard released his autobiography entitled "Mr. Nice". This indica dominant plant has extremely dense buds with a sweet smell. Mr. Nice will creep up and provide you with a strong, mellow high.

Patients deserve to have Medical Marijuana that is clean and natural. As farmers and patients, we respect the plant and grow only the best Medical Cannabis using only the best farming practices. All medicinal cannabis products cultivated and produced are thoroughly tested by CB Labs in Novato, CA for Cannabinoid Potency, Terpene Content, Pesticides, Microbiological Contamination (mold, fungus, yeast, E Coli) and Residual Solvents (for extracts). All Medical Cannabis must receive a SLAMM Certification (Safe Legal Access to Medical Marijuana) to be offered on our menu.