 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Peanut Butter Cherry Pie - Humboldt Family Strong Farms

Peanut Butter Cherry Pie - Humboldt Family Strong Farms

by Healing Light Bodega

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Healing Light Bodega Cannabis Flower Peanut Butter Cherry Pie - Humboldt Family Strong Farms

$18.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Peanut Butter Cherry Pie is a proprietary strain of OG Kush crossed with Cherry Pie from Humboldt Family Strong Farms. This Indica Dominant Hybrid has a delicious taste and aroma of sweet, earthy, Lemon Cherry, and it has a deep couch-lock effect. This strain's big beautiful buds are sticky and great for smoking or vaporizing. Lab test results coming soon. http://www.cblabstesting.com/test-results

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Districthighgrade

Super potent, frosty tight buds, you can smell it coming, fortunately had the pleasure of testing in Humboldt, at the farm. Delicious, resinous buds strong indica. Great coff lock

About this brand

Healing Light Bodega Logo
Patients deserve to have Medical Marijuana that is clean and natural. As farmers and patients, we respect the plant and grow only the best Medical Cannabis using only the best farming practices. All medicinal cannabis products cultivated and produced are thoroughly tested by CB Labs in Novato, CA for Cannabinoid Potency, Terpene Content, Pesticides, Microbiological Contamination (mold, fungus, yeast, E Coli) and Residual Solvents (for extracts). All Medical Cannabis must receive a SLAMM Certification (Safe Legal Access to Medical Marijuana) to be offered on our menu.