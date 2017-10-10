Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
$18.00MSRP
Peanut Butter Cherry Pie is a proprietary strain of OG Kush crossed with Cherry Pie from Humboldt Family Strong Farms. This Indica Dominant Hybrid has a delicious taste and aroma of sweet, earthy, Lemon Cherry, and it has a deep couch-lock effect. This strain's big beautiful buds are sticky and great for smoking or vaporizing. Lab test results coming soon. http://www.cblabstesting.com/test-results
on October 10th, 2017
Super potent, frosty tight buds, you can smell it coming, fortunately had the pleasure of testing in Humboldt, at the farm. Delicious, resinous buds strong indica. Great coff lock