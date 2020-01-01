 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Pineapple Orange Guava (Family Strong Farms)

by Healing Light Bodega

$35.00MSRP

Pineapple Orange Guava is a delicious, slightly sativa dominant hybrid strain (60% sativa/40% indica) that kicks a 20+% average THC level. Pineapple Orange Guava has a mouth-watering taste and smell – a sickly sweet orange with hints of earthy pineapple, pine and of course guava! This mildly heady strain is perfect for new users and seasoned smokers alike due to the mild THC level and delicious taste and auroma. Smoking Pineapple Orange Guava will give you a creeping chill high that's characterized by an indica cerebral high with insane clarity and focus, followed by an indica warming body buzz. Be careful not to smoke too much at once – it will give you fits of giggles and make you a little more talkative than you should be in the average social situation. Because of its clarifying effects that encourage social interaction and subtle body high, this bud is perfect for treating social anxiety, stress disorders, and PTSD. Pineapple Orange Guava has sticky resinous minty green nugs of medium density that have a light layer of crystals and a slightly golden hue. http://www.cblabstesting.com/test-results/pineapple-orange-guava-2/

Patients deserve to have Medical Marijuana that is clean and natural. As farmers and patients, we respect the plant and grow only the best Medical Cannabis using only the best farming practices. All medicinal cannabis products cultivated and produced are thoroughly tested by CB Labs in Novato, CA for Cannabinoid Potency, Terpene Content, Pesticides, Microbiological Contamination (mold, fungus, yeast, E Coli) and Residual Solvents (for extracts). All Medical Cannabis must receive a SLAMM Certification (Safe Legal Access to Medical Marijuana) to be offered on our menu.