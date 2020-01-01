About this product

Pineapple Orange Guava is a delicious, slightly sativa dominant hybrid strain (60% sativa/40% indica) that kicks a 20+% average THC level. Pineapple Orange Guava has a mouth-watering taste and smell – a sickly sweet orange with hints of earthy pineapple, pine and of course guava! This mildly heady strain is perfect for new users and seasoned smokers alike due to the mild THC level and delicious taste and auroma. Smoking Pineapple Orange Guava will give you a creeping chill high that's characterized by an indica cerebral high with insane clarity and focus, followed by an indica warming body buzz. Be careful not to smoke too much at once – it will give you fits of giggles and make you a little more talkative than you should be in the average social situation. Because of its clarifying effects that encourage social interaction and subtle body high, this bud is perfect for treating social anxiety, stress disorders, and PTSD. Pineapple Orange Guava has sticky resinous minty green nugs of medium density that have a light layer of crystals and a slightly golden hue. http://www.cblabstesting.com/test-results/pineapple-orange-guava-2/