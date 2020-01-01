 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solventless
  5. Terpt Pineapple OG THC Distillate Syringe - Family Strong Farms

Terpt Pineapple OG THC Distillate Syringe - Family Strong Farms

by Healing Light Bodega

Write a review
Healing Light Bodega Concentrates Solventless Terpt Pineapple OG THC Distillate Syringe - Family Strong Farms

$80.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Another one of our masterpiece proprietary THC Distillate flavors. Based on the terpene profiles of two heirloom strains of Cannabis, Pineapple and OG. The head high and uplifting effects mixed with the mouth watering flavor are sure to calm any stress the day brings. Clear THC Distillate is a 100% solvent-free Cannabis concentrate, unmatched in potency, purity, and flavor. The Clear is a translucent oil, and is extracted using fractional distillation methods to make it potent and effective in oral, trans-dermal, and smokeable applications. Lab tested at CB Labs in Novato, CA. http://www.cblabstesting.com/test-results/pineapple-og-2/

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Pineapple OG

Pineapple OG

This 70% sativa hybrid is thought to be a cross between Pineapple Express and an unknown OG Kush hybrid, and is probably only available on the West Coast. As a relatively rare find, the cannabinoid content of Pineapple OG is unclear, but both parent strains are known for their potency, so expect this one to be pretty strong. Smoke reports mention a sweet-spicy pineapple flavor and odors of lemon, pine and fuel, and Pineapple OG is said to provide an upbeat, cerebral high with a decent body buzz.

About this brand

Healing Light Bodega Logo
Patients deserve to have Medical Marijuana that is clean and natural. As farmers and patients, we respect the plant and grow only the best Medical Cannabis using only the best farming practices. All medicinal cannabis products cultivated and produced are thoroughly tested by CB Labs in Novato, CA for Cannabinoid Potency, Terpene Content, Pesticides, Microbiological Contamination (mold, fungus, yeast, E Coli) and Residual Solvents (for extracts). All Medical Cannabis must receive a SLAMM Certification (Safe Legal Access to Medical Marijuana) to be offered on our menu.