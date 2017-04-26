 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Trainwreck (Family Strong Farms)

Trainwreck (Family Strong Farms)

by Healing Light Bodega

Trainwreck is a mind-bending hybrid with potent sativa effects that hit like a freight train. Mexican and Thai sativas were bred with Afghani indicas to produce this Northern California staple, passing on a sweet lemon and spicy pine aroma. Trainwreck begins its speedy hurtle through the mind with a surge of euphoria, awakening creativity and happiness. Migraines, pain, and arthritis are mowed down by Trainwreck’s high THC content, and many patients also use it for relief of anxiety, ADD/ADHD, and PTSD. Trainwreck flowers finish up in early October outdoors, while indoor gardens are ready for harvest 8 weeks into flowering.

JamesDailySmoker18

Trainwreck has been a frequent smoke of mine within the last few weeks and I have been a big fan of the strain, the high is super euphoric, uplifting and long lasting. The buds are also super dense and crystally and come apart really nicely, the smell isnt too strong but it tastes incredible. This weed has been great for pain relief as I have had viral gastooenteritis for the last few days and within 2 minutes after smoking a bowl all of the pain is completely gone.

Trainwreck

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Patients deserve to have Medical Marijuana that is clean and natural. As farmers and patients, we respect the plant and grow only the best Medical Cannabis using only the best farming practices. All medicinal cannabis products cultivated and produced are thoroughly tested by CB Labs in Novato, CA for Cannabinoid Potency, Terpene Content, Pesticides, Microbiological Contamination (mold, fungus, yeast, E Coli) and Residual Solvents (for extracts). All Medical Cannabis must receive a SLAMM Certification (Safe Legal Access to Medical Marijuana) to be offered on our menu.