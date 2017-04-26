Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Trainwreck is a mind-bending hybrid with potent sativa effects that hit like a freight train. Mexican and Thai sativas were bred with Afghani indicas to produce this Northern California staple, passing on a sweet lemon and spicy pine aroma. Trainwreck begins its speedy hurtle through the mind with a surge of euphoria, awakening creativity and happiness. Migraines, pain, and arthritis are mowed down by Trainwreck’s high THC content, and many patients also use it for relief of anxiety, ADD/ADHD, and PTSD. Trainwreck flowers finish up in early October outdoors, while indoor gardens are ready for harvest 8 weeks into flowering.
on April 26th, 2017
Trainwreck has been a frequent smoke of mine within the last few weeks and I have been a big fan of the strain, the high is super euphoric, uplifting and long lasting. The buds are also super dense and crystally and come apart really nicely, the smell isnt too strong but it tastes incredible. This weed has been great for pain relief as I have had viral gastooenteritis for the last few days and within 2 minutes after smoking a bowl all of the pain is completely gone.
