About this product

Vaporizing is an easy and effective way of delivery an active ingredient to the body with a high level of bioavailability; with our line of Full Spectrum CBD vape disposable pens, this means the greatest amount of hemp derived cannabinoids and terpenes are making their way into the body. Healing Resources vape disposables contain all natural flavors and 200mg of the highest quality hemp extract on the market. With an internal battery that supplies up to 200 smooth and satisfying puffs.