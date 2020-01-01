 Loading…
  5. Ghost OG Pre-Roll 1g
Hybrid

Ghost OG Pre-Roll 1g

by Health For Life Flower

Health For Life Flower Cannabis Pre-rolls Ghost OG Pre-Roll 1g

About this product

About this strain

Ghost OG

Ghost OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Ghost OG, a cut of OG Kush, is a hybrid strain loved for its balanced cerebral and body effects. Often described as simultaneously potent and non-intrusive, Ghost OG has won itself Cup awards and renown among consumers. Its strong citrus smell and crystal-covered buds hint at this strain’s strong genetics and its ability to annihilate pain, insomnia, depression, and anxiety. 

About this brand

Health For Life Flower Logo
We at Health For Life are dedicated to the health and well-being of our patients. We believe the medicinal and holistic advantages of cannabis are undeniable, and it is our mission to educate and empower our patients. From top quality products, highly knowledgeable Product Specialists, and a safe inviting atmosphere. Our goal is to provide an informative and unforgettable experience each and every visit. For us, it's all Health...Life...Cannabis.