  Triangle Kush Pre-Roll 1g
Indica

Triangle Kush Pre-Roll 1g

by Health For Life Flower

Health For Life Flower Cannabis Pre-rolls Triangle Kush Pre-Roll 1g

About this product

About this strain

Triangle Kush

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Triangle Kush is an indica originating in Florida, named after the state's three cannabis-producing capitals: Jacksonville, Miami, and Tampa. Indoor or outdoor grows are low yielders, but clear, active effects stimulating creativity and discussion drive this strain's production. Flowers are expected at around 70 days.

About this brand

We at Health For Life are dedicated to the health and well-being of our patients. We believe the medicinal and holistic advantages of cannabis are undeniable, and it is our mission to educate and empower our patients. From top quality products, highly knowledgeable Product Specialists, and a safe inviting atmosphere. Our goal is to provide an informative and unforgettable experience each and every visit. For us, it's all Health...Life...Cannabis.