Size/Volume: 10 x 10mg Biscuits Total CBD: 100mg Dose/Serving: 1 Biscuit Your four legged friends have an endocannabinoid system just like you do. This means that they can also benefit from CBD supplements. Doggy CBD Oil can help them with mental conditions such as depression, anxiety, aggression, and cognitive issues. It can also help with physical issues like arthritis, seizures, and inflammation. Dogs also benefit from the use of CBD supplements even if they don’t have any specific conditions. Their endocannabinoid system will benefit from receiving an overall boost to help with things such as comprehension, stress relief, fur growth and immunity. All Health Synergy pet products contain only CBD. This is because THC and other cannabinoids can have a negative effect on your pets health. We always keep your pets safety our top priority when making these dog CBD products.
Charlotte's Web
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Charlotte's Web is a hemp cultivar that was specifically bred by the Stanley Brothers of Colorado for its high CBD and low THC content. These unique and proprietary genetics are used by Charlotte's Web (the company) to create extracts for a variety of health and wellness products. Contrary to popular belief, Charlotte’s Web products are hemp-derived and are non-intoxicating. Charlotte’s Web gained popularity after being featured on CNN’s Weed 2 for the effects it had on Charlotte Figi, a young girl with a rare seizure disorder. New consumers should consult their doctor with any medical concerns.