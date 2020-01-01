About this product

Size/Volume: 10 x 10mg Biscuits Total CBD: 100mg Dose/Serving: 1 Biscuit Your four legged friends have an endocannabinoid system just like you do. This means that they can also benefit from CBD supplements. Doggy CBD Oil can help them with mental conditions such as depression, anxiety, aggression, and cognitive issues. It can also help with physical issues like arthritis, seizures, and inflammation. Dogs also benefit from the use of CBD supplements even if they don’t have any specific conditions. Their endocannabinoid system will benefit from receiving an overall boost to help with things such as comprehension, stress relief, fur growth and immunity. All Health Synergy pet products contain only CBD. This is because THC and other cannabinoids can have a negative effect on your pets health. We always keep your pets safety our top priority when making these dog CBD products.