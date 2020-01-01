 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CBD Taffy Orange Flavor

by Health Synergy Inc

$24.99MSRP

About this product

Size/Volume: 10 x 10mg Taffies Total CBD: 100mg Dose/Serving: 1 Taffy Need an easy (and delicious) way to start supplementing CBD into your diet? Our tasty flavored CBD taffy is the perfect way to go! Made only with natural ingredients, these gummies are organic and vegetarian/vegan friendly. Soft and chewy orange flavored hemp taffy is a great way to quickly feel full spectrum CBD effects. Individually wrapped to ensure convenience and freshness. Made with pure hemp extract, this taffy is great way to relieve pain, nausea, and inflammation among other issues. Our high quality, lab tested gummies will surely give your endocannabinoid system the boost that it needs.

About this strain

Charlotte's Web

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Charlotte's Web is a hemp cultivar that was specifically bred by the Stanley Brothers of Colorado for its high CBD and low THC content. These unique and proprietary genetics are used by Charlotte's Web (the company) to create extracts for a variety of health and wellness products. Contrary to popular belief, Charlotte’s Web products are hemp-derived and are non-intoxicating. Charlotte’s Web gained popularity after being featured on CNN’s Weed 2 for the effects it had on Charlotte Figi, a young girl with a rare seizure disorder. New consumers should consult their doctor with any medical concerns. 

About this brand

Health Synergy strives to provide the best for our customers. All of our products are organic and made with natural ingredients to ensure quality. We use a CO2 extraction method to separate CBD from the hemp plants, which guarantees a pure, safe extract. Our hemp is grown organically in the United States and is sustainably farmed. You can find lab test results for all of our products on our website. We also have a store in Boca Raton, Fl where we educate patients on the Cannabis plant. Visit our website, we ship across the country for customer convenience.