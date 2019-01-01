About this product
Size/Volume: 4oz Total CBD: 1500mg Dose/Serving: A thin layer applied to skin Healing Hemp Salve will help you find relief all over. It is not only safe for use on the skin, but good for it. We recommended this salve to relieve skin issues and irritation. It can help to reduce irritation in sensitive skin. Those with psoriasis, eczema, and similar conditions can benefit greatly from using. Topical use can be good for aches, pain, and inflammation. It also helps to improve the appearance of dry, aged, and sun damaged skin. This is done through continuous moisturization of the affected area by powerful natural ingredients. It will leave underlying muscle relaxed and skin hydrated. These products penetrate the skin and treat the underlying area for relief and restoration. We make our topical treatments with only natural and organic ingredients. There are no additives for smell or color, everything is completely natural. Our topical products have a base of coconut oil to ensure that your skin is getting the greatest possible therapeutic benefit.
Charlotte's Web
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Charlotte's Web is a hemp cultivar that was specifically bred by the Stanley Brothers of Colorado for its high CBD and low THC content. These unique and proprietary genetics are used by Charlotte's Web (the company) to create extracts for a variety of health and wellness products. Contrary to popular belief, Charlotte’s Web products are hemp-derived and are non-intoxicating. Charlotte’s Web gained popularity after being featured on CNN’s Weed 2 for the effects it had on Charlotte Figi, a young girl with a rare seizure disorder. New consumers should consult their doctor with any medical concerns.