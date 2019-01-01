About this product

Size/Volume: 1oz Total CBD: 750mg Dose/Serving: A thin layer applied to skin Healing Hemp Salve will help you find relief all over. It is not only safe for use on the skin, but good for it. We recommended this salve to relieve skin issues and irritation. It can help to reduce irritation in sensitive skin. Those with psoriasis, eczema, and similar conditions can benefit greatly from using. Topical use can be good for aches, pain, and inflammation. It also helps to improve the appearance of dry, aged, and sun damaged skin. This is done through continuous moisturization of the affected area by powerful natural ingredients. It will leave underlying muscle relaxed and skin hydrated. These products penetrate the skin and treat the underlying area for relief and restoration. We make our topical treatments with only natural and organic ingredients. There are no additives for smell or color, everything is completely natural. Our topical products have a base of coconut oil to ensure that your skin is getting the greatest possible therapeutic benefit.