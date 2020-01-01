 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Medical E-Liquid 200mg

by Health Synergy Inc

$49.99MSRP

About this product

Size/Volume: 0.2mL Total CBD: 200mg Dose/Serving: 2-3 puffs Vaporizing is a great alternative to smoking. It provides a smoother experience and is thought to be less harmful on the body than smoking. Vaporizing is typically known to be used as an e-cigarette. However, with our CBD medical e-liquids you can use vaporizing as a clean way to get your CBD when you need it. Made from natural plant material and terpenes, our full spectrum high-quality e-liquid gives a premium vaping experience. Potent, easy to use, and fast acting the product is perfect for beginners who want a discreet way to add CBD to their day. Many patient's use vaporizers and medical e-liquids to get their dose of CBD. It is an easy and convenient way to manage how high your dose is. Medical e-liquids have a slight pleasant taste when inhaled and do not give off a strong smell. It can easily be used discreetly whenever you feel that you need relief.

About this strain

Charlotte's Web

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Charlotte's Web is a hemp cultivar that was specifically bred by the Stanley Brothers of Colorado for its high CBD and low THC content. These unique and proprietary genetics are used by Charlotte's Web (the company) to create extracts for a variety of health and wellness products. Contrary to popular belief, Charlotte’s Web products are hemp-derived and are non-intoxicating. Charlotte’s Web gained popularity after being featured on CNN’s Weed 2 for the effects it had on Charlotte Figi, a young girl with a rare seizure disorder. New consumers should consult their doctor with any medical concerns. 

About this brand

Health Synergy strives to provide the best for our customers. All of our products are organic and made with natural ingredients to ensure quality. We use a CO2 extraction method to separate CBD from the hemp plants, which guarantees a pure, safe extract. Our hemp is grown organically in the United States and is sustainably farmed. You can find lab test results for all of our products on our website. We also have a store in Boca Raton, Fl where we educate patients on the Cannabis plant. Visit our website, we ship across the country for customer convenience.