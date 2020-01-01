About this product
Size/Volume: 0.2mL Total CBD: 200mg Dose/Serving: 2-3 puffs Vaporizing is a great alternative to smoking. It provides a smoother experience and is thought to be less harmful on the body than smoking. Vaporizing is typically known to be used as an e-cigarette. However, with our CBD medical e-liquids you can use vaporizing as a clean way to get your CBD when you need it. Made from natural plant material and terpenes, our full spectrum high-quality e-liquid gives a premium vaping experience. Potent, easy to use, and fast acting the product is perfect for beginners who want a discreet way to add CBD to their day. Many patient's use vaporizers and medical e-liquids to get their dose of CBD. It is an easy and convenient way to manage how high your dose is. Medical e-liquids have a slight pleasant taste when inhaled and do not give off a strong smell. It can easily be used discreetly whenever you feel that you need relief.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Charlotte's Web
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Charlotte's Web is a hemp cultivar that was specifically bred by the Stanley Brothers of Colorado for its high CBD and low THC content. These unique and proprietary genetics are used by Charlotte's Web (the company) to create extracts for a variety of health and wellness products. Contrary to popular belief, Charlotte’s Web products are hemp-derived and are non-intoxicating. Charlotte’s Web gained popularity after being featured on CNN’s Weed 2 for the effects it had on Charlotte Figi, a young girl with a rare seizure disorder. New consumers should consult their doctor with any medical concerns.