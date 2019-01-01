 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
CBD Miracle Healing Serum

by Health Synergy Inc

$139.99MSRP

About this product

Size/Volume: 2 fl oz Total CBD: 1000mg Dose/Serving: A thin layer applied to skin This full spectrum, powerful but natural, CBD serum can be used for all sensitive skin circumstances. It was designed for pain relief and cell regeneration. The serum can be used on face and other areas that require a gentle touch. We strongly recommend this product for those struggling with acne. The salve is not only safe for use on sensitive skin, but good for it. It continuously moisturizes while reducing the appearance of aged and sun damaged skin. It was formulated with all natural and organic ingredients to ensure the well-being of skin. Topical use can be good for acne, scars, and inflammation. Continual use of the products can help to tighten and repair damaged skin. Natural ingredients will leave underlying muscles relaxed and skin hydrated.

About this strain

Charlotte's Web

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Charlotte's Web is a hemp cultivar that was specifically bred by the Stanley Brothers of Colorado for its high CBD and low THC content. These unique and proprietary genetics are used by Charlotte's Web (the company) to create extracts for a variety of health and wellness products. Contrary to popular belief, Charlotte’s Web products are hemp-derived and are non-intoxicating. Charlotte’s Web gained popularity after being featured on CNN’s Weed 2 for the effects it had on Charlotte Figi, a young girl with a rare seizure disorder. New consumers should consult their doctor with any medical concerns. 

About this brand

Health Synergy strives to provide the best for our customers. All of our products are organic and made with natural ingredients to ensure quality. We use a CO2 extraction method to separate CBD from the hemp plants, which guarantees a pure, safe extract. Our hemp is grown organically in the United States and is sustainably farmed. You can find lab test results for all of our products on our website. We also have a store in Boca Raton, Fl where we educate patients on the Cannabis plant. Visit our website, we ship across the country for customer convenience.