About this product
Size/Volume: 2 fl oz Total CBD: 1000mg Dose/Serving: A thin layer applied to skin This full spectrum, powerful but natural, CBD serum can be used for all sensitive skin circumstances. It was designed for pain relief and cell regeneration. The serum can be used on face and other areas that require a gentle touch. We strongly recommend this product for those struggling with acne. The salve is not only safe for use on sensitive skin, but good for it. It continuously moisturizes while reducing the appearance of aged and sun damaged skin. It was formulated with all natural and organic ingredients to ensure the well-being of skin. Topical use can be good for acne, scars, and inflammation. Continual use of the products can help to tighten and repair damaged skin. Natural ingredients will leave underlying muscles relaxed and skin hydrated.
About this strain
Charlotte's Web
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Charlotte's Web is a hemp cultivar that was specifically bred by the Stanley Brothers of Colorado for its high CBD and low THC content. These unique and proprietary genetics are used by Charlotte's Web (the company) to create extracts for a variety of health and wellness products. Contrary to popular belief, Charlotte’s Web products are hemp-derived and are non-intoxicating. Charlotte’s Web gained popularity after being featured on CNN’s Weed 2 for the effects it had on Charlotte Figi, a young girl with a rare seizure disorder. New consumers should consult their doctor with any medical concerns.