by Health Synergy Inc

Size/Volume: 30 x 10mg Gummies Total CBD: 300mg Dose/Serving: 1 – 2 Gummies Naturally made, organic CBD Infused Gummies are perfect for those looking for a convenient CBD option. It's a great choice if you're looking to be discreet with your supplements. Our tasty recipe guarantees that they are easy to eat. We only use natural ingredients to make our products and our gummies are no exception. They are organic and vegan/vegetarian friendly. There is absolutely no THC present in the gummies. Easy to chewy and fast acting, these delicious gummies will gently relax your mind and body to help you get through the day. This is a good option if you're dealing with pain, stress, depression, anxiety and more. Simply enjoy one and allow your body to receive a boost in your endocannabinoid system. We use CO2 extraction method to ensure a good tasting extract with no additives or residue. It also creates the safest and cleanest extract.

Charlotte's Web

Charlotte's Web
Charlotte's Web is a hemp cultivar that was specifically bred by the Stanley Brothers of Colorado for its high CBD and low THC content. These unique and proprietary genetics are used by Charlotte's Web (the company) to create extracts for a variety of health and wellness products. Contrary to popular belief, Charlotte’s Web products are hemp-derived and are non-intoxicating. Charlotte’s Web gained popularity after being featured on CNN’s Weed 2 for the effects it had on Charlotte Figi, a young girl with a rare seizure disorder. New consumers should consult their doctor with any medical concerns. 

Health Synergy strives to provide the best for our customers. All of our products are organic and made with natural ingredients to ensure quality. We use a CO2 extraction method to separate CBD from the hemp plants, which guarantees a pure, safe extract. Our hemp is grown organically in the United States and is sustainably farmed. You can find lab test results for all of our products on our website. We also have a store in Boca Raton, Fl where we educate patients on the Cannabis plant. Visit our website, we ship across the country for customer convenience.