HealthiCanna’s Premium CBD Cream comes in a pump and acts quickly to soften and moisturize your skin. Chapped hands and feet don’t stand a chance against 250mg of CBD and nourishing oils from seeds. Our cream comes in a one-ounce container and also contains organic olive oil, organic glycerin, safflower oleosomes (the fatty parts of the cell) and organic aloe leaf juice. 1 oz airless pump 250mg, Unscented.