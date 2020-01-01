 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD topicals
  5. CBD Topical Cream Lotion - 250mg

CBD Topical Cream Lotion - 250mg

by HealthiCanna

Write a review
HealthiCanna Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals CBD Topical Cream Lotion - 250mg
HealthiCanna Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals CBD Topical Cream Lotion - 250mg
HealthiCanna Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals CBD Topical Cream Lotion - 250mg

$32.95MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

HealthiCanna’s Premium CBD Cream comes in a pump and acts quickly to soften and moisturize your skin. Chapped hands and feet don’t stand a chance against 250mg of CBD and nourishing oils from seeds. Our cream comes in a one-ounce container and also contains organic olive oil, organic glycerin, safflower oleosomes (the fatty parts of the cell) and organic aloe leaf juice. 1 oz airless pump 250mg, Unscented.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

HealthiCanna Logo
Lab Tested Premium CBD Products. Special Discounts For Veterans & Front Line Workers.