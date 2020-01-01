CBD Lemon Cake
by CBD American Shaman
2 pieces
$9.95
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$74.95MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
2 pieces
$9.95
Pickup 76.7 miles away
1 piece
$9.95
Pickup 76.7 miles away
HealthiCanna’s CBD Softgels give you fast predictable results. They are made using our nanoemulsion technology, making each water-soluble softgel more bioavailable than a traditional oil-based CBD product. 25mg, quantity 30.
Be the first to review this product.