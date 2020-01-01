 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. CBD Nano Softgels

CBD Nano Softgels

by HealthiCanna

Write a review
HealthiCanna Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles CBD Nano Softgels
HealthiCanna Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles CBD Nano Softgels
HealthiCanna Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles CBD Nano Softgels

$74.95MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

HealthiCanna’s CBD Softgels give you fast predictable results. They are made using our nanoemulsion technology, making each water-soluble softgel more bioavailable than a traditional oil-based CBD product. 25mg, quantity 30.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

HealthiCanna Logo
Lab Tested Premium CBD Products. Special Discounts For Veterans & Front Line Workers.