CBD Lemon Cake
by CBD American Shaman
2 pieces
$9.95
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$39.95MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
2 pieces
$9.95
Pickup 76.7 miles away
1 piece
$9.95
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Try HealthiCanna’s newest flavor, strawberry lemonade. Each BPA-free jar has 30 gummies and each gummy has 10mg of premium CBD. Our CBD Gummies are an excellent way to try CBD for the first time.
Be the first to review this product.