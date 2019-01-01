About this product

Enjoy our specially formulated CBD Drops. Healthnetics CBD Drops are ideal for every day “healing from within” and are designed to promote relaxation, restful sleep, and relief from body aches & pains. Emu oil is known to have many health benefits and is independently used for its anti-inflammatory properties, pain relief, and skincare. Emu oil is a natural antioxidant and antifungal, and naturally boosts collagen production (nature’s Botox). This makes it a near-perfect delivery mechanism for CBD. Like all of our products, they are all-natural, THC-free, and lab-tested. Our quality is what makes Healthnetics different from other companies. Scan the QR code of each product with your phone and view 3rd-party lab results that demonstrate purity and potency.