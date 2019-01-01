 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Pure Hemp CBD Drops - 500 mg

Pure Hemp CBD Drops - 500 mg

by Healthnetics

$129.95MSRP

About this product

Enjoy our specially formulated CBD Drops. Healthnetics CBD Drops are ideal for every day “healing from within” and are designed to promote relaxation, restful sleep, and relief from body aches & pains. Emu oil is known to have many health benefits and is independently used for its anti-inflammatory properties, pain relief, and skincare. Emu oil is a natural antioxidant and antifungal, and naturally boosts collagen production (nature’s Botox). This makes it a near-perfect delivery mechanism for CBD. Like all of our products, they are all-natural, THC-free, and lab-tested. Our quality is what makes Healthnetics different from other companies. Scan the QR code of each product with your phone and view 3rd-party lab results that demonstrate purity and potency.

About this brand

Each of our products are made with AEA Certified Emu Oil, which increases the bio-availability of our hemp-derived CBD, making it exponentially more effective than other common delivery agents. In addition, Emu oil naturally reduces inflammation and pain.