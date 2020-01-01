VG Cloud Tincture - Strawberry Banana - CBD & Terpene Rich Hemp Oil - 300mg (30ml)
by CBD American Shaman
HealthSmart CBD Oil Tinctures are an all-natural hemp derived formula, blended with MCT oil and natural peppermint or cinnamon flavor. 30ml Bottle (1 Fl Oz.) 1500mg Active CBD ~50mg CBD per Serving Broad Spectrum Hemp Derived No THC / 3rd Party Lab Tested Ingredients: Organic MCT Oil, Imported Industrial Organic Hemp Extract, Natural Peppermint or Cinnamon Flavor, Organic Terpenoid Blend.
