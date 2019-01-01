About this product
HealthSmart CBD Oil Tincture (500mg) HealthSmart CBD Oil Tinctures are an all-natural hemp derived formula, blended with MCT oil and natural peppermint or cinnamon flavor. 30ml Bottle (1 Fl Oz.) 500mg Active CBD ~17mg CBD per Serving Broad Spectrum Hemp Derived No THC / 3rd Party Lab Tested Ingredients: Organic MCT Oil, Imported Industrial Organic Hemp Extract, Proprietary Organic Terpenoid Blend.
HealthSmart CBD
HealthSmart CBD products maximize efficacy through innovative use of the natural synergy between phytocannabinoids and terpenes — aka the “Entourage Effect”. Save 30% on all purchases with coupon code LEAFLY30.