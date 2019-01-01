About this product

HealthSmart CBD Vape Cartridges are made with broad spectrum, THC free hemp extract infused with natural plant terpenes to maximize “Entourage Effect” potential. Our CBD Vape Cartridges contain 100% organic ingredients (CBD & Terpenes) with no artificial carriers or other additives (No PG/PEG/VG/MCT). Calm is a hybrid profile with an earthy, pungent, piney aroma and authentic natural flavor. No PG/VG/PEG/MCT 0.5ml/1.0ml Cartridge 200mg/400mg Active CBD Broad Spectrum / Non-Isolate THC Free Natural Terpene Profiles Our CBD Vape Pen Cartridges contain all natural ingredients and contain no artificial carriers or other additives. Use coupon code LEAFLY30 at checkout to receive 30% discount on all purchases!