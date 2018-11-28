About this product

HealthSmart CBD Vape Cartridges are made with broad spectrum, THC free hemp extract infused with natural plant terpenes to maximize “Entourage Effect” potential. Our CBD Vape Cartridges contain 100% organic ingredients (CBD & Terpenes) with no artificial carriers or other additives (No PG/PEG/VG/MCT). No PG/VG/PEG/MCT 1.0ml Cartridge 400mg Active CBD Broad Spectrum / Non-Isolate THC Free Natural Terpene Profiles Our CBD Vape Pen Cartridges contain all natural ingredients and contain no artificial carriers or other additives. Targeted Wellness Strains: Our original line of Focus, Calm or Relax strains for targeted wellness effects with authentic cannabis flavors and aromas. Flavor Infused Strains: Natural flavors and aromatics complement tasty terpene profiles to deliver a full-flavor, full-effect experience in Mango and Juicy Fruit strains. Calm Flavor: Earthy, Pungent, Piney Profile: Hybrid Relax Flavor: Pungent, Flowery, Earthy Profile: Indica Focus Flavor: Pungent, Earthy, Diesel Profile: Sativa Mango Flavor: Mango, Sweet, Tropical Profile: Indica Juicy Fruit Flavor: Fruit, Sweet, Berry Profile: Hybrid Ingredients: Hemp Extract, Terpenes, All-Natural Plant Derived Aromatics/Flavoring (Flavor Infused line only). Use coupon code LEAFLY30 at checkout to receive 30% discount on all purchases!