 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. CBD Vape Cartridge

CBD Vape Cartridge

by HealthSmart CBD

Skip to Reviews
5.01
HealthSmart CBD Concentrates Cartridges CBD Vape Cartridge
HealthSmart CBD Concentrates Cartridges CBD Vape Cartridge

$39.95MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

HealthSmart CBD Vape Cartridges are made with broad spectrum, THC free hemp extract infused with natural plant terpenes to maximize “Entourage Effect” potential. Our CBD Vape Cartridges contain 100% organic ingredients (CBD & Terpenes) with no artificial carriers or other additives (No PG/PEG/VG/MCT). No PG/VG/PEG/MCT 1.0ml Cartridge 400mg Active CBD Broad Spectrum / Non-Isolate THC Free Natural Terpene Profiles Our CBD Vape Pen Cartridges contain all natural ingredients and contain no artificial carriers or other additives. Targeted Wellness Strains: Our original line of Focus, Calm or Relax strains for targeted wellness effects with authentic cannabis flavors and aromas. Flavor Infused Strains: Natural flavors and aromatics complement tasty terpene profiles to deliver a full-flavor, full-effect experience in Mango and Juicy Fruit strains. Calm Flavor: Earthy, Pungent, Piney Profile: Hybrid Relax Flavor: Pungent, Flowery, Earthy Profile: Indica Focus Flavor: Pungent, Earthy, Diesel Profile: Sativa Mango Flavor: Mango, Sweet, Tropical Profile: Indica Juicy Fruit Flavor: Fruit, Sweet, Berry Profile: Hybrid Ingredients: Hemp Extract, Terpenes, All-Natural Plant Derived Aromatics/Flavoring (Flavor Infused line only). Use coupon code LEAFLY30 at checkout to receive 30% discount on all purchases!

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

stryker1975

I tried all 3 and my favorite's were Relax and Calm. I'm an Indica person so of course that's where I lean. Great Flavor and effect.

About this brand

HealthSmart CBD Logo
HealthSmart CBD products maximize efficacy through innovative use of the natural synergy between phytocannabinoids and terpenes — aka the “Entourage Effect”. Save 30% on all purchases with coupon code LEAFLY30.