  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD topicals
  5. 500MG CBD MUSCLE FREEZE

500MG CBD MUSCLE FREEZE

by HealthworxCBD

$49.99MSRP

Below, we’ve listed out some of the muscle soothing ingredients! We use high quality materials and prioritize customer satisfaction with all of the CBD products we sell. There is 500 mg of CO2 Extracted Hemp CBD Oil per three ounce tube of muscle gel. But there’s also: **Menthol (3.7%) **Aloe Vera Extract **Arnica Montana Extract **Carbomer **FD&C Blue 1 **FC&C Yellow 10 **ILex Paraguanensis Leaf Extract **Isopropyl Alcohol **Methylparaben **Tea Tree Oil **Tocopheryl Acetate (Vitamin E) **Triethanolamine **Water Each container contains three ounces (3 oz) of gel. These 3 oz contain a total of 500 mg of Hemp Extracted CBD. The amount of CBD is what determines the strength of this cannabis pain cream.

We Only Produce “The Good Stuff” - And when we say, “The Good Stuff” we mean it. 99+% Pure CBD Oil is derived entirely from Colorado grown Industrial Hemp Oil, that was extracted from the mature stalks and stems of the plant. It is made from ORGANIC, NON-GMO, PESTICIDE FREE, CO2 Extracted Industrial Hemp Oil. Go ahead, say that five times fast. We test each batch of extracts to ensure consistency in the purity of our CBD products. The entire process is closely supervised all the way from the growth of the hemp plant until our fine CBD products end up in your hands, or under your tongue, or on your achy shoulders or knees. Here at Healthworx CBD we think that Dr. Mechoulam got it right and know that you will feel the same way.