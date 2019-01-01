About this product
Brimming with rich oils and hydrating butters like Sweet Almond and Organic Jojoba Oils, pure Organic Shea Butter and Cocoa and Avocado Butters, this lip loving, super smooth formula helps bring deep and lasting hydration. Best of all, it does so without leaving any gummy, waxy residue behind. Your lips stay extra luscious and soft all day long! Treat your lips to something they’ve never had before: CBD Lip Balm. Let’s hit the high notes of our CBD lip balm to introduce you to the wonders of this popular skin care product: **CBD OIL 50 MG **Meadowfoam Seed, Evening Primrose, and Rosehip Oils **Cocoa, Avocado, and Organic Shea Butters **Aloe Vera Oil **Beeswax **Neutral Flavor If you’re looking for a great all around CBD product you can carry in your purse, the CBD lip balm is a great option.
