Granddaddy Purple CBD Shatter is made from CBD pure isolate and has Granddaddy Purple terpenes added to it. Our CBD pure isolate begins its life as Colorado grown industrial hemp. It is then harvested, extracted, refined, and tested to ensure the highest quality end product possible. CBD pure isolate (or CBD crystal) is, in simple terms, the purest form of cannabidiol. When you add terpenes to the mix, it becomes a product known as CBD shatter. Thus, CBD shatter is just a pure isolate of CBD with terpenes blended in. 97%+ Pure Hemp extract. 1000 milligrams. Derived Entirely from Colorado Grown Industrial Hemp. Non-GMO, Natural Industrial Hemp Oil Extract CO2 Extracted Industrial Hemp Oil Pesticide Free
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Introduced in 2003 by Ken Estes, Granddaddy Purple (or GDP) is a famous indica cross of Purple Urkle and Big Bud. This California staple inherits a complex grape and berry aroma from its Purple Urkle parent, while Big Bud passes on its oversized, compact bud structure. GDP flowers bloom in shades of deep purple, a contrasting backdrop for its snow-like dusting of white crystal resin.
Its potent effects are clearly detectable in both mind and body, delivering a fusion of cerebral euphoria and physical relaxation. While your thoughts may float in a dreamy buzz, your body is more likely to find itself fixed in one spot for the duration of GDP’s effects. Granddaddy Purple is typically pulled off the shelf for consumers looking to combat pain, stress, insomnia, appetite loss, and muscle spasms. GDP blesses growers with massive yields which are ready for harvest following a 60 day flowering time indoors.