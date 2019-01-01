 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solventless
  5. Granddaddy Purple 1000mg CBD Shatter

Granddaddy Purple 1000mg CBD Shatter

by HealthworxCBD

Write a review
HealthworxCBD Concentrates Solventless Granddaddy Purple 1000mg CBD Shatter
HealthworxCBD Concentrates Solventless Granddaddy Purple 1000mg CBD Shatter

$54.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Granddaddy Purple CBD Shatter is made from CBD pure isolate and has Granddaddy Purple terpenes added to it. Our CBD pure isolate begins its life as Colorado grown industrial hemp. It is then harvested, extracted, refined, and tested to ensure the highest quality end product possible. CBD pure isolate (or CBD crystal) is, in simple terms, the purest form of cannabidiol. When you add terpenes to the mix, it becomes a product known as CBD shatter. Thus, CBD shatter is just a pure isolate of CBD with terpenes blended in. 97%+ Pure Hemp extract. 1000 milligrams. Derived Entirely from Colorado Grown Industrial Hemp. Non-GMO, Natural Industrial Hemp Oil Extract CO2 Extracted Industrial Hemp Oil Pesticide Free

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Granddaddy Purple

Granddaddy Purple
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Introduced in 2003 by Ken Estes, Granddaddy Purple (or GDP) is a famous indica cross of Purple Urkle and Big Bud. This California staple inherits a complex grape and berry aroma from its Purple Urkle parent, while Big Bud passes on its oversized, compact bud structure. GDP flowers bloom in shades of deep purple, a contrasting backdrop for its snow-like dusting of white crystal resin.

Its potent effects are clearly detectable in both mind and body, delivering a fusion of cerebral euphoria and physical relaxation. While your thoughts may float in a dreamy buzz, your body is more likely to find itself fixed in one spot for the duration of GDP’s effects. Granddaddy Purple is typically pulled off the shelf for consumers looking to combat pain, stress, insomnia, appetite loss, and muscle spasms. GDP blesses growers with massive yields which are ready for harvest following a 60 day flowering time indoors.

About this brand

HealthworxCBD Logo
We Only Produce “The Good Stuff” - And when we say, “The Good Stuff” we mean it. 99+% Pure CBD Oil is derived entirely from Colorado grown Industrial Hemp Oil, that was extracted from the mature stalks and stems of the plant. It is made from ORGANIC, NON-GMO, PESTICIDE FREE, CO2 Extracted Industrial Hemp Oil. Go ahead, say that five times fast. We test each batch of extracts to ensure consistency in the purity of our CBD products. The entire process is closely supervised all the way from the growth of the hemp plant until our fine CBD products end up in your hands, or under your tongue, or on your achy shoulders or knees. Here at Healthworx CBD we think that Dr. Mechoulam got it right and know that you will feel the same way.