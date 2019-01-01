About this product
Green Crack CBD Shatter is made from CBD pure isolate and has Green Crack terpenes added to it. Our CBD pure isolate begins its life as Colorado grown industrial hemp. It is then harvested, extracted, refined, and tested to ensure the highest quality end product possible. CBD pure isolate (or CBD crystal) is, in simple terms, the purest form of cannabidiol. When you add terpenes to the mix, it becomes a product known as CBD shatter. Thus, CBD shatter is just a pure isolate of CBD with terpenes blended in. 97%+ Pure Hemp extract. 1000 milligrams. Derived Entirely from Colorado Grown Industrial Hemp. Non-GMO, Natural Industrial Hemp Oil Extract CO2 Extracted Industrial Hemp Oil Pesticide Free
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Green Crack
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because its name perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.