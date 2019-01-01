 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  OG Kush 300mg CBD Vaporizer Pen Cartridge

OG Kush 300mg CBD Vaporizer Pen Cartridge

by HealthworxCBD

$34.99MSRP

Each vaporizer cartridge comes with the following: *1ml 510 CCELL cartridge pre-filled with high-quality CBD in an MCT oil base *Natural plant (not cannabis) terpenes based on favorite medical cannabis strain profiles. *300mg of CBD *0% THC.

About this strain

OG Kush

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

OG Kush was first cultivated in Florida, in the early ‘90s when a strain from Northern California was crossed with a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice. 

The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.

About this brand

We Only Produce “The Good Stuff” - And when we say, “The Good Stuff” we mean it. 99+% Pure CBD Oil is derived entirely from Colorado grown Industrial Hemp Oil, that was extracted from the mature stalks and stems of the plant. It is made from ORGANIC, NON-GMO, PESTICIDE FREE, CO2 Extracted Industrial Hemp Oil. Go ahead, say that five times fast. We test each batch of extracts to ensure consistency in the purity of our CBD products. The entire process is closely supervised all the way from the growth of the hemp plant until our fine CBD products end up in your hands, or under your tongue, or on your achy shoulders or knees. Here at Healthworx CBD we think that Dr. Mechoulam got it right and know that you will feel the same way.