GG CBD Shatter is made from CBD pure isolate and has GG terpenes added to it. Our CBD pure isolate begins its life as Colorado grown industrial hemp. It is then harvested, extracted, refined, and tested to ensure the highest quality end product possible. CBD pure isolate (or CBD crystal) is, in simple terms, the purest form of cannabidiol. When you add terpenes to the mix, it becomes a product known as CBD shatter. Thus, CBD shatter is just a pure isolate of CBD with terpenes blended in. 97%+ Pure Hemp extract. 1000 milligrams. Derived Entirely from Colorado Grown Industrial Hemp. Non-GMO, Natural Industrial Hemp Oil Extract CO2 Extracted Industrial Hemp Oil Pesticide Free
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Original Glue (GG4), developed by GG Strains, is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).