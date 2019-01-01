About this product

https://healthyskincbd.com/cbd-infused-acne-treatment-regimen/ #1 Acne treatment utilizing hemp derived CBD and Natural Ingredients. - Treats Acne in 3 easy steps - Helps reduce redness and inflammation - Soothes and calms skin - Made with natural ingredients - 100% vegan and cruelty-free - Attacks the bacteria that causes acne before it starts - Gives you clearer skin in as little as 4 weeks! This twice daily, 3-step regimen fights acne and soothes skin without harsh chemicals. The secret is CBD, the ultra-nourishing, nutrient-rich, redness-reducing, antioxidant-powerhouse derived naturally from Hemp. What’s In The Kit: CLEAN 2 FL. OZ. Keeping it Clean Rich, yet gentle cleanser with refreshing, detoxifying and calming power of Hemp derived CBD, Kiwi and Watermelon. Contains 2% Salicylic Acid to your unclog pores and attack pimples. HYDRATE 2 FL. OZ. Complexion Perfection Hydrate and cool your skin with our natural toner containing Hemp derived CBD, Aloe Vera, and Witch Hazel. This astringent removes excess oil and dirt from the skin, while reducing redness and inflammation caused by acne. PROTECT 1 FL. OZ. Power of Moisturizing Packed full of nutrients, our moisturizer nourishes the skin, fights acne, and reduces inflammation with powerhouse ingredients like Hemp derived CBD, Avocado, Apple, and Lentil. Contains 2.5% Benzoyl Peroxide to destroy acne-causing bacteria in your pores. Direct Link to Product: https://healthyskincbd.com/cbd-infused-acne-treatment-regimen/