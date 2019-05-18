 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Trail Buddy Oil Drops

by Heartland Hemp & Supply Co.

5.01
$29.99MSRP

About this product

CBD oil drops are easy to administer and deliver phyto-cannabinoid rich hemp oil to your canine companion. We make safe, effective and high quality hemp products to support a comfortable lifestyle for both you and your pup. The health of your pet is very important to us. Dogs are our loyal companions and they follow us wherever the road takes us. Trail Buddy Pet Drops are formulated to deliver the very best CBD experience for your four legged friend.

ameliagarcia32

I have noticed a significant change in my pup’s allergies after using this product! Great quality and value!

About this brand

Heartland Hemp & Supply Co. Logo
We're so happy you're here. Heartland Hemp and Supply Co. offers a wide selection of CBD essentials- organically grown, made in the USA, and featuring a broad span of terpenes and cannabinoids. We're on the pursuit of happiness and you're welcome to join us. Take a peek at our Heartland Hemp Happy Hour, a blog where we discuss the highs, the lows and everything in between. For your next adventure outdoors, feel free to take us with you. Back Roads Radio is our carefully curated playlist of all American sonic bliss. Whether you're out on the lake, high up in the hills or on the long road home, we've got tunes for you. Welcome to the Heartland Hemp family!