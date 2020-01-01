 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Wholesome Hemp Softgels

by Heartland Hemp & Supply Co.

Taking your daily dosage of CBD should be easy. We can't think of an easier way to enjoy the benefits of wholesome hemp than these little soft gel capsules. Take 1-4 capsules per day as needed for a comfortable and casual CBD experience. 30 total capsules. Feel free to add Heartland Hemp and Supply Co. to the other components of your daily routine! Ingredients: Naturally Grown Full Spectrum Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Oil, Polysorbate Emulsifiers, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Beta Caryophyllene, Bovine Derived Gelatin, Glycerin, Sorbitol, Water.

About this brand

We're so happy you're here. Heartland Hemp and Supply Co. offers a wide selection of CBD essentials- organically grown, made in the USA, and featuring a broad span of terpenes and cannabinoids. We're on the pursuit of happiness and you're welcome to join us. Take a peek at our Heartland Hemp Happy Hour, a blog where we discuss the highs, the lows and everything in between. For your next adventure outdoors, feel free to take us with you. Back Roads Radio is our carefully curated playlist of all American sonic bliss. Whether you're out on the lake, high up in the hills or on the long road home, we've got tunes for you. Welcome to the Heartland Hemp family!