"Heavenly Buds is a family owned & operated business. We are a recreational top-shelf cannabis producer and processor in Washington State. Our industry-leading facilities provide the plants you smoke with the cleanest and healthiest environment possible, so we can bring you the best quality marijuana and marijuana products. We are all about top of the line appearance, fragrance, flavor & potency, truly on the highest of top shelves. We advocate a lifestyle of serenity and happiness, enhanced by legal cannabis!"