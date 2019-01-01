 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
About this product

Master Yoda is one of the most unique buds you will ever find. It has a very light green color and very frosty buds.The pungent fragrance and flavor share the same green and earthy notes. Excellent uplifting head high that will make you think you have Jedi mind powers. Very smooth smoke, cream of the crop!

About this strain

With lab-tested THC levels that reach over 20%, strong medicine, Master Yoda is. This strain, however, is not about brute “Force,” as the original Master Yoda would know, and the sativa side of this mostly indica buzz has just enough of an uplifting balance to please just about anyone. Master Yoda clinched 1st Place at High Times Los Angeles Cannabis Cup in 2012, where the OG Kush and Master Kush cross was already a local favorite. Growers also like this strain for its hybrid resilience and its 8 week flowering time.

About this brand

"Heavenly Buds is a family owned & operated business. We are a recreational top-shelf cannabis producer and processor in Washington State. Our industry-leading facilities provide the plants you smoke with the cleanest and healthiest environment possible, so we can bring you the best quality marijuana and marijuana products. We are all about top of the line appearance, fragrance, flavor & potency, truly on the highest of top shelves. We advocate a lifestyle of serenity and happiness, enhanced by legal cannabis!"