All Heavenly Sweet Medibles are made using the finest quality ingredients and prepared adhering to the highest standards. They are prepared by an experienced and knowledgeable ServSafe food-handling staff in a Public Health certified commercial kitchen. Heavenly Sweet Medibles are created with the adult palate in mind with satisfying flavor and textural combinations. We carefully weigh, measure and time each product and test with Sequoia Laboratories to ensure consistent medicinal content and reliable effect. Patient satisfaction is our ONLY goal. When Heavenly Sweet began in 2008, there were no industry standards for dosing medicated Cannabis edibles. Heavenly Sweet adopted California’s Prop 65 standard dosing at 10mg per dose. We extract all product in-house, creating three different formats to medicate our edibles. Lab-testing and careful preparation in small batches allows us to control medicinal content for each product so you can enjoy your medibles with confidence. Medicinal content is listed on each label and step-by-step instructions to determine you personal dosing can be found on our Golden Rules of Medibles page. We make products with a variety of strengths ranging from 75mg, in our Nibbler line to our 4oz Cannabutter with 2300mg. Whatever your personal dosage is, you can apply it to ANY of Heavenly Sweet’s delightfully satisfying handmade items. There are several delicious ways to eat your medicine. Enjoy an award-winning fudgy Cherry Bomb Brownie or dig into a bowl of Heavenly Grains cereal to achieve your desired effect, discretely, whenever needed. We work hard to offer an extensive variety of satisfying and delicious edible options. Your satisfaction is always our primary goal. In the beginning….the founder of Heavenly Sweet found herself in a local dispensary only to be appalled at the complete lack of quality edibles available. What she found there was unlabeled, inconsistent, misshapen crispy rice treats. This single moment of utter disappointment inspired her to begin her mission to create and provide high-quality, consistently dosed, gourmet edibles. After conducting research of the most effective way to medicate edibles and the tastiest Cannabis strains to compliment various foods, she employed her decades of confectionary experience in the creation of each Heavenly Sweet Medible so that every product is both Heavenly Sweet and Devilishly Good.