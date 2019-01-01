 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Heavenly Tours

We host an exclusive club DIY (Do It Yourself) Cannabis Club Tour which consists of gaining entry and full access to 5 top quality cannabis clubs in Barcelona city centre with 1 years subscription for € 28,- per person.

Gelato #33

Gelato #33
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Originally from the famous Cookie Fam of the Bay Area, Gelato is a cross between Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint GSC. Since its birth, a number of phenotypes have been released, all with their own unique attributes. One of them is Gelato #33, a balanced hybrid with compact buds, staying true to its Cookie genetics. Like other Gelato phenotypes, Gelato #33 is covered with fiery orange hairs while its buds can be dark green to purple. With sweet citrus and fruity flavors, Gelato #33 offers an uplifting and energetic high that is perfect for any post-work activity after a long day.

Heavenly Tours represents a global culture within the cannabis world with the highest interest, best quality and the continuous pursuit of the greatest high for all adults. Our main focus is sharing love and appreciation for cannabis and it’s community through offering our knowledge along with mind-blowing tours of exclusive cannabis clubs/ coffeeshops.