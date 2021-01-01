Lemonade Haze Ultra Potent Cannabis Infused Gummy Sativa 100mg 5-pack
About this product
At a powerful 20mg per piece, experience euphoria in the most delicious way possible. Combining only Ultra Pure and Ultra Potent concentrates with custom terpene blends to deliver a powerful, targeted experience, Heavy Hitters gummies are the heaviest hitting gummies on the market. Crafted with delicious real fruit flavors and perfect texture to make your mouth water. 20MG THC per piece (portioned into 2-10MG sections) The perfectly sweet, tartness of a glass of lemonade refreshes you with a jolt of flavor as the sativa blend uplifts you with a euphorically energetic effect that will keep you happily soaring through your day. Strain Type: Sativa Flavor: A sweet, tart, and refreshing glass of lemonade Terpene Blend: Alpha Pinene, Limonene, Citral
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
