NYC Diesel Pre-Roll 1g

by Heavy Hitters

Heavy Hitters Cannabis Pre-rolls NYC Diesel Pre-Roll 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

NYC Diesel

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Bred by Soma Sacred Seeds, NYC Diesel (or Soma Sour Diesel) is a 60% sativa-dominant cross between Mexican and Afghani landraces. This strain provides strong cerebral effects that ease into a deep, full-body relaxation over time. A pungent lime and grapefruit aroma is the mark of a high quality batch, like those that won this strain five Cannabis Cup trophies in the early 2000s. NYC Diesel’s happy, talkative qualities make this hybrid a good choice for social activities and many anxiety-prone consumers praise it for its paranoia-free effects.

About this brand

Heavy Hitters Logo
Heavy Hitters is the Original SoCal vape that gives smokers the best-tasting and most enjoyable high. With our proprietary blend of terpenes and our proprietary cannabinoid profile, our carts boast True Ceramic heating elements with Cold-Filtered distillate for clean taste and potency. Heavy Hitters gives you the freedom to be an original every day.