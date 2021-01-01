 Loading…
Pink Grapefruit Ultra Potent Infused Gummy 100mg 5-pack

by Heavy Hitters

At a powerful 20mg per piece, experience euphoria in the most delicious way possible. Combining only Ultra Pure and Ultra Potent concentrates with custom terpene blends to deliver a powerful, targeted experience, Heavy Hitters gummies are the heaviest hitting gummies on the market. Crafted with delicious real fruit flavors and perfect texture to make your mouth water. 20MG THC per piece (portioned into 2-10MG sections)   Outrun your tension and stress. Melt into the heavy Indica effects of this perfectly tart gummy as you kick back and stare off into a pink Sunset.   Terpenes: Myrcene, Geranyl Acetate, Caryophyllene Acetate   Effects: Sedating, Pain Relief, Stress Relief   Flavor: Tart and citrusy flavor of pink grapefruit GummiesIndica

Heavy Hitters is the Original SoCal vape that gives smokers the best-tasting and most enjoyable high. With our proprietary blend of terpenes and our proprietary cannabinoid profile, our carts boast True Ceramic heating elements with Cold-Filtered distillate for clean taste and potency. Heavy Hitters gives you the freedom to be an original every day.

