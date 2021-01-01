About this product

At a powerful 20mg per piece, experience euphoria in the most delicious way possible. Combining only Ultra Pure and Ultra Potent concentrates with custom terpene blends to deliver a powerful, targeted experience, Heavy Hitters gummies are the heaviest hitting gummies on the market. Crafted with delicious real fruit flavors and perfect texture to make your mouth water. 20MG THC per piece (portioned into 2-10MG sections) Outrun your tension and stress. Melt into the heavy Indica effects of this perfectly tart gummy as you kick back and stare off into a pink Sunset. Terpenes: Myrcene, Geranyl Acetate, Caryophyllene Acetate Effects: Sedating, Pain Relief, Stress Relief Flavor: Tart and citrusy flavor of pink grapefruit GummiesIndica