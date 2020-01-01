 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Stardawg Pre-Rolls 1.4g 2-pack
Hybrid

Stardawg Pre-Rolls 1.4g 2-pack

by Heavy Hitters

Write a review
Heavy Hitters Cannabis Pre-rolls Stardawg Pre-Rolls 1.4g 2-pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Stardawg

Stardawg
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Stardawg, possibly named after the bright, sparkling crystal trichomes that blanket the strain like stars, is a hybrid cross between Chemdog 4 and Tres Dawg. Earthy pine with sour notes of diesel color Stardawg, whose uplifting effects may help patients treating stress, fatigue, and anxiety disorders. Stardawg flowers in 67 days indoors with moderate yields. 

About this brand

Heavy Hitters Logo
Heavy Hitters is the Original SoCal vape that gives smokers the best-tasting and most enjoyable high. With our proprietary blend of terpenes and our proprietary cannabinoid profile, our carts boast True Ceramic heating elements with Cold-Filtered distillate for clean taste and potency. Heavy Hitters gives you the freedom to be an original every day.