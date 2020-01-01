 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Watermelon Cartridges

by Heavy Hitters

Heavy Hitters Concentrates Solvent Watermelon Cartridges

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Watermelon

Watermelon

Watermelon is an 80% indica strain. Its large, dense buds are valued for their high THC content and relaxing effects, useful as a sleeping aid or appetite stimulant. As the name suggests, this strain has a distinct fruity watermelon flavor profile, reminiscent of grape with hashy undertones. Watermelon is prized by growers for its high yield and potency, requiring 55 to 60 days flowering time.

About this brand

Heavy Hitters is the Original SoCal vape that gives smokers the best-tasting and most enjoyable high. With our proprietary blend of terpenes and our proprietary cannabinoid profile, our carts boast True Ceramic heating elements with Cold-Filtered distillate for clean taste and potency. Heavy Hitters gives you the freedom to be an original every day.