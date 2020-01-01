About this product

Heavy Hitters' Zkittlez is an award-winning indica strain that offers a strong feeling of relaxation with a sense of mental-clarity and focus that results in a functional high. It has a smooth, full-flavored, mix of tropical candy with a delicious grape-dominant, after-taste. Taste Like: Smooth, full-flavored, mix of tropical candy with a delicious grape-dominant, after-taste. Feels Like: Strong feeling of relaxation with a sense of mental-clarity and focus that results in a functional high Good For: A stressful day on the job, Artistic endeavors, Yoga Lineage: Cross between Grapefruit x Grape Ape Heavy Hitters is the original high potency vape that gives smokers the best-tasting, most enjoyable high. With our proprietary blend of terpenes and our proprietary cannabinoid profile, our carts boast Cold- Filtered distillate for clean taste and potency. Bearing the Clean Cannabis Guarantee seal, Heavy Hitters proudly meets or exceeds all California standards for cannabis excellence and safety.