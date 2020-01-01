1:1 Strawberry Banana Disposable Pen 0.5g
by Curaleaf
0.5 grams
Heavy Hitters' Zkittlez is an award-winning indica strain that offers a strong feeling of relaxation with a sense of mental-clarity and focus that results in a functional high. It has a smooth, full-flavored, mix of tropical candy with a delicious grape-dominant, after-taste. Taste Like: Smooth, full-flavored, mix of tropical candy with a delicious grape-dominant, after-taste. Feels Like: Strong feeling of relaxation with a sense of mental-clarity and focus that results in a functional high Good For: A stressful day on the job, Artistic endeavors, Yoga Lineage: Cross between Grapefruit x Grape Ape Heavy Hitters is the original high potency vape that gives smokers the best-tasting, most enjoyable high. With our proprietary blend of terpenes and our proprietary cannabinoid profile, our carts boast Cold- Filtered distillate for clean taste and potency. Bearing the Clean Cannabis Guarantee seal, Heavy Hitters proudly meets or exceeds all California standards for cannabis excellence and safety.
Zkittlez is an indica-dominant mix of Grape Ape and Grapefruit that is crossed with another undisclosed strain to produce this candy-flavored strain bred by 3rd Gen Family and Terp Hogz. This award-winning combination took 1st Place at the 2016 Emerald Cup and 1st Place Indica at the 2015 Cannabis Cups in San Francisco and in Michigan. The chunky colas explode in a spectrum of light green hues and emit a sweet, tropical blend of fruit flavors. The effects of Zkittlez are calming, leaving consumers focused, alert, and happy while relaxing the body to help unwind any time of day.