  5. Lucid Dream
Hybrid

Lucid Dream

by Hella Loud

Hella Loud Cannabis Flower Lucid Dream

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Lucid Dream

Lucid Dream

Lucid Dream is a dynamic blend of Amnesia Haze and Blue Dream. This sativa-dominant hybrid provides a stimulating mix of uplifting Haze effects with the sweet blueberry notes of Blue Dream. Lucid Dream's energetic, uplifting buzz makes it a great daytime choice for patients treating migraines, nausea, and stress.

About this brand

