SpazzMat1c
on October 15th, 2019
Yummy!!!! Also a Great floaty weightless high
Our cartridges are pre-filled with our premium C02 oil. They provide a clean, convenient and discreet way to enjoy Cannabis. Our cartridges are compatible with all 510 batteries. Our single strain CO2 oils are small batch crafted, 100% natural, full spectrum extracts using food-grade liquid CO2. We maintain a high level of clarity and purity in every batch we produce. We de-wax our oils (a process called “winterization”) to ensure the healthiest oils and a clean, pure vaporizing experience.
From Leafs by Snoop, Blueberry Dream is a sativa strain with undisclosed genetics. Likely similar to the famous Blue Dream hybrid, Blueberry Dream is said to bring out your creativity while giving the mood a boost, all with the sweet flavor of ripe blueberries. With a typical THC content of about 14%, Blueberry Dream is a good choice for beginners looking for a less jarring psychoactive experience.