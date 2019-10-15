 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Blueberry Dream Cartridge 1g

by Hellavated by Avitas

About this product

Our cartridges are pre-filled with our premium C02 oil. They provide a clean, convenient and discreet way to enjoy Cannabis. Our cartridges are compatible with all 510 batteries. Our single strain CO2 oils are small batch crafted, 100% natural, full spectrum extracts using food-grade liquid CO2. We maintain a high level of clarity and purity in every batch we produce. We de-wax our oils (a process called “winterization”) to ensure the healthiest oils and a clean, pure vaporizing experience.

1 customer review

5.01

SpazzMat1c

Yummy!!!! Also a Great floaty weightless high

About this strain

Blueberry Dream

From Leafs by Snoop, Blueberry Dream is a sativa strain with undisclosed genetics. Likely similar to the famous Blue Dream hybrid, Blueberry Dream is said to bring out your creativity while giving the mood a boost, all with the sweet flavor of ripe blueberries. With a typical THC content of about 14%, Blueberry Dream is a good choice for beginners looking for a less jarring psychoactive experience.

About this brand

Our products offer hard hitting potency and mind-blowing flavors. Its time to get Hellavated!