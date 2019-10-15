About this product

Our cartridges are pre-filled with our premium C02 oil. They provide a clean, convenient and discreet way to enjoy Cannabis. Our cartridges are compatible with all 510 batteries. Our single strain CO2 oils are small batch crafted, 100% natural, full spectrum extracts using food-grade liquid CO2. We maintain a high level of clarity and purity in every batch we produce. We de-wax our oils (a process called “winterization”) to ensure the healthiest oils and a clean, pure vaporizing experience.