  Blueberry Dream High Intensity PAX POD 0.5g

Blueberry Dream High Intensity PAX POD 0.5g

by Hellavated by Avitas

Blueberry Dream High Intensity PAX POD 0.5g

About this product

Blueberry Dream High Intensity PAX POD 0.5g by Hellavated by Avitas

About this strain

Blueberry Dream

Blueberry Dream

From Leafs by Snoop, Blueberry Dream is a sativa strain with undisclosed genetics. Likely similar to the famous Blue Dream hybrid, Blueberry Dream is said to bring out your creativity while giving the mood a boost, all with the sweet flavor of ripe blueberries. With a typical THC content of about 14%, Blueberry Dream is a good choice for beginners looking for a less jarring psychoactive experience.

About this brand

Our products offer hard hitting potency and mind-blowing flavors. Its time to get Hellavated!