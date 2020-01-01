 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Indica

Double Mint All in One Pen 0.5g

by Hellavated by Avitas

Double Mint All in One Pen 0.5g

About this product

About this strain

Double Mint

Double Mint

Double Mint by Natural Genetics Seeds is an indica-dominant cross of signature genetics. By pairing SinMint Cookies with Mint Chocolate Chip, NSG backcrosses Mint Chocolate Chip with its mother plant, reinforcing the sweet, minty terpenes of this strain’s resinous, rock-like buds. Double Mint has a punctual 63-day flowering time and generous resin production, making it a perfect strain for extraction. Its sedative effects and mind-numbing euphoria make it an ideal “end of the day” strain to shrug off stress and be so chill, you’re minty.  

About this brand

Hellavated by Avitas Logo
Our products offer hard hitting potency and mind-blowing flavors. Its time to get Hellavated!