Formula OG Strainz Cartridge 1g
by HellavatedWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Same high flying triple refined distillate you've come to love from Hellavated, now available in a consistent and rotating cast of strain profilez. Enjoy Berry Slice, Citrus Crush, Super Sour Express, Purple Kush, Strawnana, Durban Poison as well as many others.
About this brand
Hellavated
Our products offer hard hitting potency and mind-blowing flavors. Its time to get Hellavated!
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.