Jesus OG All-In-One Vape 0.5g

by Hellavated by Avitas

About this product

About this strain

Jesus OG

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Jesus OG was bred by Subcool's The Dank as the not-so-immaculate conception of Hell's OG and Jack the Ripper (talk about an “unholy” parentage). Jesus OG proves to be a godsend for growers and produces tall plants and heavy yields. Consumers enjoy the lemony kush aroma of this indica-dominant cross, along with heavy effects that relax the body while leaving the mind functional and clear.

About this brand

Hellavated by Avitas Logo
Our products offer hard hitting potency and mind-blowing flavors. Its time to get Hellavated!