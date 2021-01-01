 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Pineapple Krush Disposable Pen 0.5g
Hybrid

Pineapple Krush Disposable Pen 0.5g

by Hellavated

Write a review
Hellavated Concentrates Cartridges Pineapple Krush Disposable Pen 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Pineapple Krush Disposable Pen 0.5g by Hellavated

About this brand

Hellavated Logo
Our products offer hard hitting potency and mind-blowing flavors. Its time to get Hellavated!

About this strain

Pineapple

Pineapple
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Pineapple, also known as Pineapple OG, is a hybrid marijuana strain developed by a phenotype of Ed Rosenthal’s Super Bud (ERSB). Pineapple provides stress relief and is known to leave consumers feeling uplifted and relaxed. This strain features intense tropical flavors with undertones of pineapple and diesel

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review