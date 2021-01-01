Hybrid
Pineapple Krush Disposable Pen 0.5g
by HellavatedWrite a review
Pineapple Krush Disposable Pen 0.5g by Hellavated
Hellavated
Our products offer hard hitting potency and mind-blowing flavors. Its time to get Hellavated!
Pineapple
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Pineapple, also known as Pineapple OG, is a hybrid marijuana strain developed by a phenotype of Ed Rosenthal’s Super Bud (ERSB). Pineapple provides stress relief and is known to leave consumers feeling uplifted and relaxed. This strain features intense tropical flavors with undertones of pineapple and diesel.
