  5. Purple Gorilla Hellavated Cartridge 1g

Purple Gorilla Hellavated Cartridge 1g

by Hellavated by Avitas

About this strain

Purple Gorilla

Purple Gorilla, named for its violet, oversized buds, is an indica-dominant strain that originated in the Bay Area of California. While we can’t be sure of its lineage, it is known for its potency and relief of pain, insomnia, migraines, and muscle spasms. Its aroma is a sweet fusion of grape, cherry, and citrus, which brings even more allure to its purple, trichome-speckled buds. With a short flowering time of 7 to 8 weeks, this medicinal gem produces massive yields.

 

About this brand

Our products offer hard hitting potency and mind-blowing flavors. Its time to get Hellavated!